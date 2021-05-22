 | Sat, May 22, 2021
Diamond heartbreak for Mustangs

Iola High saw its baseball season come to a painful conclusion, falling behind in the fifth inning and unable to score on a number of chances in a 3-2 loss to Bishop Miege in their Class 4A Regional Championship.

Iola High's TJ Taylor races home in the Class 4A Regional Championship against Bishop Miege Friday. Taylor was safe on the play, but Miege rallied to win, 3-2. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Months of grueling practices, long road trips and avoiding rain drops boiled down to a matter of inches for Iola HIgh’s baseball team Friday.

With a runner at third base and two outs in the fifth, Bishop Miege’s Hayden Thilges connected on a perfectly placed Bradyn Cole curveball in a tie Class 4A Regional title game.Thilges looped the ball just beyond the outstretched glove of Mustang first baseman Dillon Bycroft to the outfield, scoring the go-ahead run in a 3-2 victory.

Iola had two golden opportunities to tie or take the lead after that, but left runners on second and third in the sixth and had a runner on third base in the seventh when Miege’s Jude Putz recorded a strikeout to end the game — and Iola’s season.

