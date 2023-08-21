 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Djokovic beats Alcaraz for Cincinnati title; Coco Gauff wins women’s title

Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title

August 21, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Jordan Thompson of Australia in the Men's Singles second round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2023, in London, England. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS)

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to take the Western & Southern Open.

In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968.

In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.

