 | Tue, Sep 07, 2021
Djokovic extends Slam bid; 1st time no US players in Open QF

American Jenson Brooksby had the upper hand against Novak Djokovic Monday, before the top-seeded Djokovic took control to win their U.S. Open matchup. The victory keeps Djokovic in line for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis in 52 years.

By

Sports

September 7, 2021 - 7:32 AM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is one step closer to a U.S. Open championship. Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — For 1 1/2 sets, including one particularly compelling and competitive 24-point game, Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round opponent at the U.S. Open — Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles — gave him fits amid a raucous atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That let Djokovic, above all, and everyone else, know that Brooksby — a 20-year-old wild-card entry from California who is ranked 99th and never before had been on this sort of stage — belonged. And then, not surprisingly, Djokovic showed why he is who he is and how he’s managed to move within three victories of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis in 52 years.

Settling in and sending messages, to the fans with roars and to Brooksby with some staredowns, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 25-0 in majors this year by winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday night. He extended his pursuit of a true Grand Slam and a record-breaking 21st major championship, while also making this the first time in the history of the U.S. Open, an event that dates to the 1880s, with zero men or women from the host country in the quarterfinals.

