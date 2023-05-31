 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Djokovic must abstain from politics at French Open

French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera says Novak Djokovic’s political message about Kosovo was “not appropriate" and warned the former top-ranked Serb player he should not do it again. 

By

Sports

May 31, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 29, 2023. Photo by William West/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

PARIS (AP) — French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic’s political message about Kosovo was “not appropriate” and warned the former top-ranked Serb player that he should not do it again.

Speaking on TV station France 2, Oudea-Castera said French Open director Amelie Mauresmo spoke with Djokovic and his entourage to insist on the principle of “neutrality” on the field of play.

“When it comes to defending human rights and bringing people together around universal values, a sportsperson is free to do so,” she said. But Oudea-Castera added that Djokovic’s message was “militant, very political” and “must not be repeated.”

Related
January 14, 2022
January 13, 2022
July 12, 2021
June 14, 2021
Most Popular