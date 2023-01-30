 | Mon, Jan 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Djokovic secures 10th Australian Open trophy

Novak Djokovic prevailed in his return to Australia Sunday, winning the Australian Open in straight sets one year after he was deported because of the country's COVID-19 vaccine regulations.

By

Sports

January 30, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 29, 2023. Photo by William West/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 — although difficult in its own ways: a bad hamstring; some off-court tumult involving his father. Yet Djokovic accomplished all he could have possibly wanted in his return: He resumed his winning ways at Melbourne Park and made it back to the top of tennis, declaring: “This probably is the, I would say, biggest victory of my life.”

Related
January 14, 2022
January 11, 2022
January 8, 2022
February 12, 2021
Most Popular