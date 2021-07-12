 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Djokovic ties Nadal, Federer with Wimbledon title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic etched his name in the history books once again, winning his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday with a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic is even with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles.

July 12, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy Sunday at Wimbledon. Photo by AELTC / Simon Bruty / Pool / Getty Images

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.

The No. 1 -ranked Djokovic earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.

He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history.

