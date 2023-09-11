 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. 

By

Sports

September 11, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinals match in the 2023 U.S. Open tennis championships inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing New York on Sept. 5, 2023. (Andrew Schwartz/New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Halfway through a second set that lasted 1 hour, 44 minutes, a test of tenacity as much as talent amid a U.S. Open final as exhausting as it was exhilarating, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev engaged each other in a 32-stroke point.

It was among many such elongated exchanges between two men whose styles are nearly mirror images, and Djokovic capitulated by netting a backhand. He fell to his back and stayed down, chest heaving. The crowd roared. Djokovic sat up but remained on the ground for a bit. The crowd roared some more, appreciating the effort, saluting the entertainment.

Using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile — an old man with new tricks — Djokovic emerged for a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Medvedev at Flushing Meadows to claim a historic 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night in a match more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.

Related
January 28, 2022
January 26, 2022
January 13, 2022
September 12, 2021
Most Popular