 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
Djokovic’s experience an advantage at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew. He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m.

July 10, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 1, 2022, in London. Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s experience was on display at Wimbledon on Monday. And so was Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s inexperience.

Djokovic, a seven-time champion at the All England Club who is looking for his 24th Grand Slam title overall, reached the quarterfinals at the grass-court major for the 14th time by beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a match that started Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic saved three set points in the first set and then was two points from losing the second set. Play was then suspended because of the late hour. On Monday, Hurkacz finally managed to pick up a set, using his strong serve to near perfection.

