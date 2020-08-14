Dodgers pitcher: Astros were ‘rats’ in sign-stealing scandal

Joe Kelly wasn’t on the Dodgers when they lost to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series, but he still holds a deep grudge against the players for shifting blame and avoiding punishment after cheating their way to a championship.

Kelly was a guest on “The Big Swing,” a podcast co-hosted by Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, and didn’t mince words when discussing Astros players’ handling of the scandal during the offseason and in spring training.

He said they became snitches and ratted. He railed against them for scapegoating management and the coaching staff, specifically Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 and later his manager for two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.