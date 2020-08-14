Menu Search Log in

Dodgers pitcher: Astros were ‘rats’ in sign-stealing scandal

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who was suspended for his role in a benches-clearing incident earlier this season against Houston, still carries harsh words for the Astros. He remains critical of the players who testified about sign-stealing only after they were offered immunity.

By

Sports

August 14, 2020 - 2:56 PM

Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers has a word with Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros as he walks off the mound after a series of high inside pitches in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Both benches emptied. Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images / TNS

Joe Kelly wasn’t on the Dodgers when they lost to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series, but he still holds a deep grudge against the players for shifting blame and avoiding punishment after cheating their way to a championship.

Kelly was a guest on “The Big Swing,” a podcast co-hosted by Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, and didn’t mince words when discussing Astros players’ handling of the scandal during the offseason and in spring training.

He said they became snitches and ratted. He railed against them for scapegoating management and the coaching staff, specifically Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 and later his manager for two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

