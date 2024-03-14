 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Dog deaths spark renewed calls to ban Iditarod race

At least eight dogs have died in the run-up to this year's famed Iditaraod race in Alaska, leading many animal rights activists to call for the event to be canceled. Here's a look at the Iditarod's history and mixed legacy.

March 14, 2024 - 1:35 PM

The deaths of at least eight dogs in the run-up to this year's Iditarod dog sled race have led to a push to ban the famed competition. Photo by Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News/MCT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For the past five years, Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race has gone off mostly free of controversy, as teams of dogs and their mushers braved the elements in the 1,000-mile test of endurance across the frozen wilderness.

This year the deaths of three dogs during the race — and five more during training — have refocused attention on the darker side of Alaska’s state sport and raised questions about the ethics of asking animals to pull a heavy sled for hundreds of miles in subzero temperatures.

Dog mushing has a long and storied tradition in Alaska that harkens back to its Native peoples and frontier spirit, however, and while there are calls to end the race forever, supporters say the Iditarod should remain as a celebration and reminder of a time not so long ago when the main way to travel was by sled.

