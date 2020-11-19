Doke is headed to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz shored up their defense by selecting Kansas center Udoka Azubuike with the No. 27 pick of the NBA draft Wednesday night.

Azubuike, a 7-footer from Nigeria, gives Utah a rim protector and interior defender who can be a backup center to spell Rudy Gobert. He relishes having an opportunity to have a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year as a mentor in his rookie season.

“I’m just excited from day one to learn from him, to pick his brain in terms of how he plays and how he blocks shots and how he affects the game defensively,” Azubuike said.