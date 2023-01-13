 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Doncic hits big 3’s; sinks Lakers in 2OT

Los Angeles rallied all the way back from a 19-point regulation deficit and got to the brink of an unlikely win, but couldn’t match Doncic’s dramatic flair.

By

Sports

January 13, 2023 - 2:42 PM

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) works against the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double with that pair of clutch 3-pointers, hitting with six seconds left in regulation and again with 47.8 seconds to go in the first OT. Christian Wood added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Mavs’ fourth straight win over the Lakers.

“We knew we weren’t out of it,” said Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 22 points and eight rebounds. “Anytime you’ve got (No.) 77 on the floor, you know there’s a chance.”

