 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Don’t be surprised if Patriots part ways with Belichick

New England's struggles this season has turned up the heat on New England head coach Bill Belichick. Don't be surprised of team owner Robert Kraft parts ways the legendary coach.

December 15, 2023 - 2:58 PM

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates with the Lombardi trophy during the team victory parade after winning Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 5, 2019, in Boston. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If you dismiss the NBC Sports Boston report stating Robert Kraft decided last month to part ways with Bill Belichick at the end of the season, I have two questions for you.

Question No. 1: Do you remember the last 11 months?

Last January, Kraft ended Belichick’s experiment with the coaching staff that resulted in the worst Patriots offense in decades and dragged a solid team into an 8-9 finish. Kraft then sent a letter to season-ticket holders that expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance and projected an improved on-field product in 2023.

