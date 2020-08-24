Down to the wire at the Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — With one more regular points night remaining at Humboldt Speedway, the season points lead is now hotly contested in all classes.
Drivers are working hard for the prestige of being crowned season champion in all classes.
Last week, Wayne Johnson of Humboldt lost the Home Savings Bank Factory Stock feature literally in the last foot to Scott Collins. This week, Johnson got his redemption by winning the feature, fighting off a determined Jon Westhoff of Chanute. Ethan Vance of Chanute finished third, Scott Collins of Humboldt claimed fourth, and Coffeyville driver Brian Knisley finished fifth.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives