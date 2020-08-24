Down to the wire at the Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — With one more regular points night remaining at Humboldt Speedway, the season points lead is now hotly contested in all classes.

Drivers are working hard for the prestige of being crowned season champion in all classes.

Last week, Wayne Johnson of Humboldt lost the Home Savings Bank Factory Stock feature literally in the last foot to Scott Collins. This week, Johnson got his redemption by winning the feature, fighting off a determined Jon Westhoff of Chanute. Ethan Vance of Chanute finished third, Scott Collins of Humboldt claimed fourth, and Coffeyville driver Brian Knisley finished fifth.