 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Draft accelerates Kansas City’s shape-shifting offseason

Kansas City bid adieu to a pair of cornerstones of their Super Bowl LIV champion squad earlier this offseason. Team officials are hopeful the recent 2022 NFL Draft helped find worthy replacements.

By

Sports

May 5, 2022 - 2:55 PM

George Karlaftis, left, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 30th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Photo by (David Becker/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you couldn’t see it from the gleam in Andy Reid’s eyes on Thursday night or how he beamed when he spoke, you knew it when he invoked various versions of his ultimate compliment.

Prefaced with his insta-assessment that general manager Brett Veach “was on fire here,” his glow resonated all the more as he spoke about the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in the NFL draft.

First there was the matter of University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, for whom the Chiefs traded up from 29th to 21st and had never expected to still be available that late: “Loves to play the game,” Reid said.

Related
April 29, 2022
November 17, 2020
March 19, 2020
September 7, 2019
Most Popular