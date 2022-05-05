Draft accelerates Kansas City’s shape-shifting offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you couldn’t see it from the gleam in Andy Reid’s eyes on Thursday night or how he beamed when he spoke, you knew it when he invoked various versions of his ultimate compliment.

Prefaced with his insta-assessment that general manager Brett Veach “was on fire here,” his glow resonated all the more as he spoke about the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in the NFL draft.

First there was the matter of University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, for whom the Chiefs traded up from 29th to 21st and had never expected to still be available that late: “Loves to play the game,” Reid said.