Duffy dazzles; Royals romp

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Duffy’s days of being bullied by the Indians are over. He’s hitting back.

Duffy, who went more than two years without a win over Cleveland, pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Indians 3-0 on Monday.

Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and gave the Royals their best start of the young season.