Duffy dazzles; Royals romp

Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings as the Kansas City Royals shut out the host Cleveland Indians, 3-0, Monday. Duffy typically has struggled against the Tribe, having lost to Cleveland 12 times in his career.

Starting pitcher Danny Duffy of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians Monday. Photo by Jason Miller / Getty Images / TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Duffy’s days of being bullied by the Indians are over. He’s hitting back.

Duffy, who went more than two years without a win over Cleveland, pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Indians 3-0 on Monday.

Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and gave the Royals their best start of the young season.

