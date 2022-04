RALEIGH, N.C. — This is the Big One, some 70 years in the making, the unthinkable and the unimaginable.

When Duke and North Carolina unexpectedly resume their rivalry Saturday in the Final Four, that 258th game unavoidably and unquestionably becomes the biggest sporting event in the history of the state, inside or outside these borders.

Which is, given the sporting history of North Carolina, a high bar to clear.