Dunlap makes debut with Chiefs after signing FA deal

Kansas City signed Carlos Dunlap to a free agency deal in an attempt to bolster the Chiefs defensive line. Dunlap is confident as he arrives for training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) walks down to the field for practice at Chiefs training camp on Thursday in St. Joseph. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap went through his first training camp practice with the Chiefs on Thursday, then the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end made it perfectly clear both why he signed with Kansas City and his goals for this season.

The why: The Chiefs are giving the 33-year-old veteran an opportunity to play every down, rather than as a third-down pass-rushing specialist, which is the role Dunlap had been increasingly relegated to the past couple of years.

The goals: Dunlap is aiming for at least eight sacks, which would push him well over 100 for his career, along with making a run to the Super Bowl after having lost his first six playoff games with Cincinnati and Seattle.

