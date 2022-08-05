Dunlap makes debut with Chiefs after signing FA deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap went through his first training camp practice with the Chiefs on Thursday, then the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end made it perfectly clear both why he signed with Kansas City and his goals for this season.

The why: The Chiefs are giving the 33-year-old veteran an opportunity to play every down, rather than as a third-down pass-rushing specialist, which is the role Dunlap had been increasingly relegated to the past couple of years.

The goals: Dunlap is aiming for at least eight sacks, which would push him well over 100 for his career, along with making a run to the Super Bowl after having lost his first six playoff games with Cincinnati and Seattle.