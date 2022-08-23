 | Tue, Aug 23, 2022
Durant drops trade request

Kevin Durant has dropped his request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Tuesday. Team officials said they and Durant met Monday and 'agreed to move forward with our partnership.'

The Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, middle, drives to the net as the Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker, left, and Pat Connaughton defend during Game 5 of their 2021 NBA playoff series. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together.

A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact.

The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

