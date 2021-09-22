 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
Early outburst sinks Royals in Cleveland

Early struggles and a bases-clearing triple proved fatal for Kansas City Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland. The two teams wrap up their four-game series today.

September 22, 2021 - 9:21 AM

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch pitches against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning Tuesday. Photo by TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

Chang, who has 19 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits in 26 games since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus, hit a line drive and Benintendi slipped on the wet grass in pursuit.

