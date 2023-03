HUMBOLDT — Daniel Ebert of Lake Shore, Minn., was crowned King of America by topping all-comers Saturday at Humboldt Speedway’s season-opening extravaganza.

Ebert picked up his third career USMTS victory, winning by nearly 5 seconds over runner-up Terry Phillips.

Ebert passed Phillips, who had won Thursday’s feature race, about midway through Saturday’s feature and steadily pulled away to win the $12,000 first prize.