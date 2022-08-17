Ecksteins note the value of teamwork in baseball, and in business

There was a time when Ashley Eckstein put her acting career on hold for her husband, David Eckstein — a two-time World Series-winning shortstop for the Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals.

That was in 2008, when the couple moved to Toronto because David signed with the Blue Jays. She was unable to get a work visa in Canada and decided not to stay in Los Angeles, so all of her agents and managers dropped her.

“Of course it was devastating, but at the same time I didn’t second guess that decision because David needed me,” Ashley said. At that point, David had a significant injury history and Ashley wanted to attend all his medical appointments and help take care of him.