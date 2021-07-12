Elder statesmen

 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
What’s the opposite of T-Ball? Perhaps it’s “80 Ball.” Iolan David Heard joined a squad of octogenarians from the area to form the Redbirds 80s, who just won a senior softball tournament in Shelbvyville, Ind. (That’s the other major difference from T-Ball; the squad has to travel much farther to find opponents.) The Redbirds bested three other squads in the event. Heard, fourth from left in the front row, is technically a “junior” member of the squad, at 78. Rules allow for a teams to recruit a pair of younger players for the tournament. Courtesy photo

What’s the opposite of T-Ball? Perhaps it’s “80 Ball.”

Iolan David Heard joined a squad of octogenarians from the area to form the Redbirds 80s, who just won a senior softball tournament in Shelbvyville, Ind.  (That’s the other major difference from T-Ball; the squad has to travel much farther to find opponents.)

The Redbirds bested three other squads in the event. Heard, fourth from left in the front row, is technically a “junior” member of the squad, at 78. Rules allow for a teams to recruit a pair of younger players for the tournament.

