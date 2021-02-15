‘Elites’ find themselves on the bubble

The NCAA Tournament bubble is typically populated with teams from small conferences and middle-of-the-pack big conference schools.
A pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the college basketball season is also reshaping the curve.
Perennial power Duke is currently bubbling. So is North Carolina. Kentucky is so far down it can’t even see the bubble.
