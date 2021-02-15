Menu Search Log in

‘Elites’ find themselves on the bubble

Perennial college basketball powers Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas have all struggled this season and are out of the top 25. Now, some of those schools appear in danger of missing the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

February 15, 2021

Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils are in danger of missing the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament. Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images / TNS

The NCAA Tournament bubble is typically populated with teams from small conferences and middle-of-the-pack big conference schools.

A pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the college basketball season is also reshaping the curve.

Perennial power Duke is currently bubbling. So is North Carolina. Kentucky is so far down it can’t even see the bubble.

