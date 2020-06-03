Menu Search Log in

Elliott aiming to be among drivers always with a chance to win

Chase Elliot plans on being a frequent visitor to victory lane after finding himself consistently at the front of the field since racing returned.

By

Sports

June 3, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Driver Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on May 28, 2020. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

Chase Elliott has been tantalizingly close to winning NASCAR races so many times it’s hard for him not to be disappointed.

Sure, Elliott understands he can’t win them all, but he has flirted with victory in four of the five Cup races since NASCAR resumed competition May 17 following a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

His return has been a roller-coaster ride that saw him drive off with just one victory, a Thursday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, to break up the string of close calls.

Related
June 1, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 22, 2020
Trending