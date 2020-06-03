Elliott aiming to be among drivers always with a chance to win

Chase Elliott has been tantalizingly close to winning NASCAR races so many times it’s hard for him not to be disappointed.

Sure, Elliott understands he can’t win them all, but he has flirted with victory in four of the five Cup races since NASCAR resumed competition May 17 following a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

His return has been a roller-coaster ride that saw him drive off with just one victory, a Thursday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, to break up the string of close calls.