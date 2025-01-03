Ellis tapped for Shrine Bowl

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Blake Ellis will get one more opportunity to don the orange and black on the football field.

Ellis, who led the Cubs to a 10-1 record in 2024 and the team’s third consecutive regional championship, was selected to take part in the Kansas Shrine Bowl June 21 in Dodge City.

Ellis is part of the East All-Star Team, both as quarterback and as a punter.

He rushed for 1,390 yards and threw for 1,174 more as a senior, accounting for 44 touchdowns. Ellis eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier seven times.

For his career, covering 41 games, Ellis threw for 3,430 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,910 yards and 45 more scores.

And while he wasn’t called on to punt often — only 11 times over his junior and senior seasons — Ellis was effective there, too. He averaged 30 yards a punt, with five of his kicks pinning the opponent inside its own 20-yard line.

ELLIS will be joined in Dodge City by his head coach, Logan Wyrick, who previously had been announced as an assistant with the East team’s coaching staff.

Wyrick’s Humboldt teams have gone 73-30 over the past 10 seasons. Wyrick also served on the coaching staff in 2019.

PROCEEDS from the all-star football game go toward Shriners Hospitals, where children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.