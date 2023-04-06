 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Elway stepping away from Broncos

John Elway is no longer officially connected to the Denver Broncos. The three-time Super Bowl winner served as an outside consultant to general manager George Paton last season and that contract wasn't renewed.

April 6, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway watches the late action agains the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of Denver's 27-17 win on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos’ trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.

Elway’s contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn’t renewed.

“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway told KUSA-TV in Denver, the team’s flagship station. “I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”

