Empty seats make for some strange sights, sounds in NFL

DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Drew Lock felt like he was at the library, whispering in the huddle at empty Empower Field so the Tennessee Titans couldn’t eavesdrop.
All the vacant seats at Gillette Stadium had Patriots star Julian Edelman reminiscing about his time in junior college.
Aaron Rodgers capitalized on the silenced Gjallarhorn in Minneapolis to repeatedly draw defenders offside with his signature hard count, something that’s next to impossible in the normal din of a packed US Bank Stadium, which was unoccupied last weekend.
