WICHITA — Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere and Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson garnered personal records on Friday at the Kansas state track meet.

Granere, a junior, collected a silver medal in the Class 1A girls triple jump, clearing 37’5.5”.

Johnson, a senior, threw the javelin 175 feet, 9 inches, clinching fourth place in the Class 3A competition.