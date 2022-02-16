Epic tricks lead U.S. duo to 1-2 finish in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Shred, white and flew.

Innovative American freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nick Goepper landed jaw-dropping tricks on the Secret Garden slopestyle course and won the gold and silver medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Hall clinched the gold on the first of three runs when he defied gravity with a trick called “right double 10 pretzel one.” He spun 900 degrees one way and, as G-forces took over, stopped the spin in midair and spun 180 degrees the other way. He stuck the landing and skied in backward to the finish, earning a score of 90.01.