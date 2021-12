HUMBOLDT — A crucial six-point swing put Humboldt High behind the 8-ball Friday.

The Cubs had erased a second-half deficit and were knotted with Erie, 27-27, toward the end of the third quarter.

Humboldt was hoping to hold the ball for the last shot of the period, but a turnover followed by a Red Devil 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed the visitors on top, 30-27.