Europe’s best to start qualifying 

Qualifying for next year's European Championship starts with several of the biggest teams looking to rebound. France came within a penalty shootout of winning back-to-back World Cup titles. But Spain, Germany and Italy all went through humbling experiences either before or during last year’s tournament in Qatar.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Three months after the World Cup ended, qualifying for the next European Championship starts this week with several of the biggest teams looking to rebound.

France came within a penalty shootout of winning back-to-back World Cup titles, losing to Argentina in the final, but Spain, Germany and Italy all went through humbling experiences either before or during last year’s tournament in Qatar.

Spain has not won a major tournament since Euro 2012. While it reached the semifinals at Euro 2020, elimination in the round of 16 at the World Cup was a setback for a promising new generation of players.

