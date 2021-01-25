Even with COVID disruptions, hopes high for ACC volleyball

Whitney Shaw

Allen Community College’s volleyball team is all too familiar with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Devils, like nearly all of the junior college-level athletics, had the start of their season pushed back from last fall to January. Their season opens tonight.

Likewise, Allen’s fall semester was filled with quarantines, disrupted practices and missed school time because nearly everybody on the roster — coaches included — has tested positive for the coronavirus.