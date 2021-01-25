Menu Search Log in

Even with COVID disruptions, hopes high for ACC volleyball

The Allen Community College volleyball season gets underway tonight, about four months after it normally would, due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Hopes are high the Red Devils can improve on last season's 19-win campaign.

January 25, 2021 - 10:48 AM

The Allen Community College women's volleyball team opens its 2021 season tonight. Courtesy photo
Whitney Shaw

Allen Community College’s volleyball team is all too familiar with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Devils, like nearly all of the junior college-level athletics, had the start of their season pushed back from last fall to January. Their season opens tonight.

Likewise, Allen’s fall semester was filled with quarantines, disrupted practices and missed school time because nearly everybody on the roster — coaches included — has tested positive for the coronavirus.

