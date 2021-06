BURLINGTON — Anticipating a busy week ahead, John Taylor mapped out his pitching strategies accordingly.

As luck would have it, that busy schedule took a hit when the Iola AA American Legion baseball team learned its Wednesday doubleheader against Pittsburg was a no-go.

“We were trying to get a couple other teams to come, but we weren’t able to get anything put together,” Taylor said. “It’s disappointing any time you lose a home game.”