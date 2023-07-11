 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Every player at Women’s World Cup to be paid at least $30K

At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women's World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000.

July 11, 2023 - 2:33 PM

A group of players across the globe asked FIFA late last year to increase the prize money for this summer’s Women’s World Cup. There had been pleas from the women to boost those funds before, but this time it was different.

The players not only wanted a prize pool equal with the men’s World Cup, they also sought a guarantee that a percentage of the prize money would go directly to the players themselves.

While it wasn’t true equity with the men’s World Cup, FIFA indeed raised the prize pool for the women’s tournament by more than three times that of the 2019 event in France.

