Ex-YouTube star to fight Tyson in summer match

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, Netflix announced Thursday.

The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended as a draw.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer and turned professional in boxing four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His only loss came last year to Tommy Fury, half brother of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.