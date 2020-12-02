Fan-less season tips off Friday

Fans of Iola High School got their first glimpse of the Mustangs and Fillies basketball teams at a scrimmage Tuesday.
It was their only chance to watch in person for a while.
While Iola was able to host spectators for the IHS varsity and junior varsity scrimmages, the state’s high school sports governing body has prohibited fans in the stands during games, which start here Friday.
The prohibition for basketball and wrestling competition runs through Jan. 28, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletics Director Matt Baumwart noted IHS will offer livestream video of the home basketball games via its Youtube channel. Similarly, Iola Middle School’s home basketball games also are being livestreamed.
As always, IHS games will be broadcast on Iola Radio (1370 and 99.3 KIOL) and at iolaradio.com.
Iola has altered its early season schedule because of the pandemic.
After Friday’s season-opener at home against Anderson County, Iola will be at Richmond Tuesday to open the Central Heights Tournament. But the next game won’t be until the following Saturday, Dec. 12, when Iola hosts Osage City.