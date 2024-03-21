 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
Fans revel in, bet on NCAA’s March Madness

Americans are expected to wager more than $2.7 billion on NCAA Tournament action this year, with sports betting legal in 38 states. The betting is another layer on one of the most popular days of the sports calendar.

March 21, 2024 - 2:04 PM

San Diego State's Lamont Butler hits the game-winning shot at the buzzer in the semifinals the NCAA Tournament against Florida Atlantic at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Houston. Photo by Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This is the best time of the year for Mark Bawers: Day after day of uninterrupted college basketball, all of it consequential.

“I love how excited everyone gets — every shot matters to someone: on the points spread, the total, on a bracket,” he said. “Someone’s happy and someone’s upset with every shot.”

Particularly those who have some money on the game. The annual NCAA basketball championship tournaments for men and women are the biggest betting events of the year, spanning several weeks.

