 | Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Father says player safety is priority

Martin McNair's son Jordan died from heat stroke during a University of Maryland football workout. Now he's advocating for increased player safety measures.

By

Sports

July 9, 2021 - 2:50 PM

Martin McNair, right, father of Jordan McNair and founder of The Jordan McNair Foundation, speaks to a group of parents and coaches at the foundation's health and wellness sports clinic on June 5. He and Jordan's mother, Tonya Wilson, see an opportunity to push for more comprehensive change. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

BALTIMORE — Martin McNair has no quarrel with the new economic freedoms that have opened to college athletes in recent weeks.

It’s just that when he looks at the reforms sweeping the NCAA landscape, he wishes profit would fall behind health and safety on the priority list.

McNair can’t help but feel this way three years after he watched his 19-year-old son, Jordan, die from the effects of heat stroke suffered at a University of Maryland football workout. Sure, it would have been nice for Jordan McNair to make a few extra bucks off his status as an offensive lineman for the Terrapins, but his father would much rather have seen rules in place to protect his son from a preventable death.

