Father says player safety is priority

BALTIMORE — Martin McNair has no quarrel with the new economic freedoms that have opened to college athletes in recent weeks.

It’s just that when he looks at the reforms sweeping the NCAA landscape, he wishes profit would fall behind health and safety on the priority list.

McNair can’t help but feel this way three years after he watched his 19-year-old son, Jordan, die from the effects of heat stroke suffered at a University of Maryland football workout. Sure, it would have been nice for Jordan McNair to make a few extra bucks off his status as an offensive lineman for the Terrapins, but his father would much rather have seen rules in place to protect his son from a preventable death.