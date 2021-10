WINFIELD — Iola High’s Keira Fawson saw her tennis season come to an end Friday in the first day of the Class 4A State Tournament.

Fawson, a sophomore, fell in the opening round in a pair of hard-fought sets to Kami Reichenberger of Wellington, 6-4 and 6-4.

The setback dropped Fawson into the consolation bracket, where she was eliminated by Kacey Lehl of Buhler, 9-4. (Matches in the consolation bracket are one-set competitions.)