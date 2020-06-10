Menu Search Log in

Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

Roger Federer will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a right knee injury.

June 10, 2020 - 9:35 AM

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.

The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.

