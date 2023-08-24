 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

FIFA opens case against Spanish official

Soccer's governing body has opened an investigation into whether a Spanish soccer official improperly kissed a World Cup-winning soccer player. The official kissed the player after Span defeated England in the championship match.

By

Sports

August 24, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Saeed KhanAFP via Getty Images/TNS

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

The governing body’s disciplinary committee will weigh if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

Related
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2022
February 27, 2022
July 5, 2019
Most Popular