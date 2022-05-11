 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Fighting ALS, awe-inspiring Sarah Nauser is beacon with help of friends like KC Royals

Former police officer has a prominent group of supporters as she battles the ravages of ALS: The Kansas City Royals

May 11, 2022 - 2:43 PM

Forever Royals fan Sarah Nauser was diagnosed with ALS four years ago. But the former Kansas City police officer remains a beacon of hope, in part with considerable support from the Kansas City Royals. Photo by (Left photo by Brandi Wisdom/right photo by Vahe Gregorian/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Even as a child, Sarah Nauser seldom could be slowed by the concept of “no.” To the contrary, said her mother, Jamie Sanders: “It was almost like if you said ‘no’ she’d try harder.”

“I always found a way,” said Sarah, beaming, as ever, befitting her “Smiley” nickname.

So the girl who was as radiant as adamant played baseball with the boys from about the time she could run, leading to a softball career at Blue Springs High. When she became consumed with another uniform, she began volunteering for the Blue Springs Police Department by the time she was 15 or 16; she started at the Kansas City Police Academy the first date possible: the day after her 21st birthday.

