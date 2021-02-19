Menu Search Log in

Fillies comeback falls short

A spirited fourth quarter was not enough to make up for three quarters of offensive struggles for Iola's Fillies Thursday. Iola kicked off a frenetic final week of basketball with a 27-20 loss at Central Heights.

By

Sports

February 19, 2021 - 1:57 PM

Iola High’s Hannah Gardner (1) dribbles against Prairie View in a game Feb. 9. Gardner’s bucket pulled Iola within five points down the stretch, but the Fillies could draw no closer in a 27-20 defeat Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Iola High’s girls were downright stingy on defense, forcing turnovers, hampering shots and otherwise keeping host Central Heights out of sorts for most of the night Thursday.

Problem was, the Fillies’ offense couldn’t find its groove, either.

A season-long bugaboo — turnovers and missed shots — reared its ugly head again as Iola mustered only 10 points through the first three quarters.

