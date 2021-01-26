Fillies continue to scuffle

It’s been an all too familiar story for Iola High’s girls.
The Fillies struggled out of the gate Monday, notching only a single field goal in each of the first two quarters against visiting Burlington.
And while Iola’s defense was plenty stout early, Burlington was able to forge ahead in the second quarter and never look back in a 42-24 victory.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.