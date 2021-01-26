Menu Search Log in

Fillies continue to scuffle

An offensive slump that has plagued Iola HIgh's Fillies continued Monday. Iola scored only two field goals in the first half of a 42-24 loss to Burlington.

January 26, 2021 - 10:12 AM

Iola High’s Aysha Houk, left, is guarded by Burlington’s Harlee Young Monday. Photo by Richard Luken

It’s been an all too familiar story for Iola High’s girls.

The Fillies struggled out of the gate Monday, notching only a single field goal in each of the first two quarters against visiting Burlington.

And while Iola’s defense was plenty stout early, Burlington was able to forge ahead in the second quarter and never look back in a 42-24 victory.

