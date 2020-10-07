Menu Search Log in

Fillies go 1-1 in nailbiters

Iola High didn't let a heartbreaking volleyball match linger. The Fillies dropped a tough three-set match to Santa Fe Trail before knocking off Osawatomie in straight sets in their match.

Sports

October 7, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Iola’s Jada Cunningham digs out a serve in a match against Prairie View. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — A roller-coaster pattern continued Tuesday for Iola High’s volleyball team, as they once again experienced the thrill of victory and tasted bitter defeat.

The Fillies dropped a three-set heartbreaker to Santa Fe Trail, with two of the three sets going a little extra because the match was so close. The finale wound up in Santa Fe Trail’s favor, 28-26. Iola rebounded to take a hard-fought match to win in straight sets over Osawatomie.

The loss to Santa Fe Trail went down to the wire in all three sets, with the Chargers prevailing, 25-21, 25-27 and 28-26.

