Fillies go 1-1 in nailbiters

LA CYGNE — A roller-coaster pattern continued Tuesday for Iola High’s volleyball team, as they once again experienced the thrill of victory and tasted bitter defeat.
The Fillies dropped a three-set heartbreaker to Santa Fe Trail, with two of the three sets going a little extra because the match was so close. The finale wound up in Santa Fe Trail’s favor, 28-26. Iola rebounded to take a hard-fought match to win in straight sets over Osawatomie.
The loss to Santa Fe Trail went down to the wire in all three sets, with the Chargers prevailing, 25-21, 25-27 and 28-26.
