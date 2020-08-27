Fillies JV doubles team wins

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team got off to a flying start Monday, with junior varsity matches in Pittsburg.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sidney and Miah Shelby took first place overall, winning three matches in the process.
Keira Fawson won a pair of matches to take second in No. 1 singles.
