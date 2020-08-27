Menu Search Log in

Fillies JV doubles team wins

The high school sports season got underway this week withjunior varsity tennis matches in Pittsburg. Iola High's Sidney and Miah Shelby took first among the doubles teams in attendance.

Sports

August 27, 2020 - 9:28 AM

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team got off to a flying start Monday, with junior varsity matches in Pittsburg.

The No. 1 doubles team of Sidney and Miah Shelby took first place overall, winning three matches in the process.

Keira Fawson won a pair of matches to take second in No. 1 singles.

Related
September 21, 2019
September 14, 2019
September 7, 2019
August 22, 2018
Trending