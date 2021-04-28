 | Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Fillies keep up winning ways

The Iola High Fillies took control early and never looked back in a doubleheader sweep of Parsons. The softball team hosts Neodesha in what should be a competitive twin bill on Thursday.

April 28, 2021 - 10:12 AM

Iola High’s Aysha Houk bats in a game earlier this season. Houk was a key player Tuesday in the Fillies' sweep of Parsons. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PARSONS — Iola High’s softball team continued its torrid play of late Tuesday, picking up its fourth and fifth wins in a row in convincing fashion.

The Fillies steamrolled past host Parsons, 14-3 and 18-3 to improve to 5-6 on the season. 

Iola won’t have much time to rest on its laurels. The Fillies are back in action on Thursday at home against Neodesha for another doubleheader. The Bluestreaks carry a 10-2 record, “so we’ve gotta come out firing on all cylinders,” head coach Chris Weide said.

