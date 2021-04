HUMBOLDT — As the 2021 softball season heads down the home stretch, Iola High’s Fillies have emerged as a team nobody will want to tangle with in the postseason.

Iola picked up a pair of hard-fought victories, 3-0 and 10-6, over Neodesha Thursday, pushing the Fillies over .500 for the season.

After starting the year with six straight losses, IHS has rattled off seven straight wins.