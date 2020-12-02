Filling Olympic hoops roster may be easier said than done, Coach Greg Popovich says

Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as of now, would be played on July 22.
The opening cermony of the Tokyo Olympics, as of now, would be the next day.
And when presented with this potential scheduling conundrum, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich — who will coach USA Basketball men’s national team at the next Olympics — came up with a very quick, very lighthearted solution.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives