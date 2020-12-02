Menu Search Log in

Filling Olympic hoops roster may be easier said than done, Coach Greg Popovich says

A delayed NBA season could make filling the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open July 22, 2021, the day after Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals would be played.

December 2, 2020 - 9:35 AM

Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as of now, would be played on July 22.

The opening cermony of the Tokyo Olympics, as of now, would be the next day.

And when presented with this potential scheduling conundrum, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich — who will coach USA Basketball men’s national team at the next Olympics — came up with a very quick, very lighthearted solution.

